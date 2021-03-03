Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,328 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,053 shares of company stock worth $1,070,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $57.58.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

