Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,980 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.