Blair William & Co. IL Invests $1.28 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,372 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,681,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 555,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 337,229 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,853,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,321,000 after acquiring an additional 234,063 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 528,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 220,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Shares of LNG opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.