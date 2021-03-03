Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,652,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,723,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $181,685,743.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,088,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,377,012.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

