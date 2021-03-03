Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVB opened at $178.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.65. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $218.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

