Blair William & Co. IL Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $243.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.51. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

