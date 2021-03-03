Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.33 Million Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,722,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,751,000 after purchasing an additional 636,987 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,921,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 73,921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after acquiring an additional 55,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

