Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,864,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 690,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after buying an additional 118,046 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $116.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average is $107.55. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $119.36.

