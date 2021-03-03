Blair William & Co. IL Buys 12,663 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

MNRL stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.59 million, a P/E ratio of -714.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.