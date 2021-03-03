Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,372 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,681,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 154.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 555,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 337,229 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,853,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,321,000 after purchasing an additional 234,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 528,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 220,696 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNG opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

