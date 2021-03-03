BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,438. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

