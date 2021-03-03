Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE:BCX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.28. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,251. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
