Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:BCX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.28. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,251. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.