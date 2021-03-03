BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BFY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
BFY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,771. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $15.20.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.