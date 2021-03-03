BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BFY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BFY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,771. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $15.20.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

