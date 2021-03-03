BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,182. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

