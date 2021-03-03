BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE:MUI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.88. 1,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,368. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.
About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund
