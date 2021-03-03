BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE BIT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,100. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.