BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE BIT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,100. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.