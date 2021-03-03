BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
BTA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,411. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.