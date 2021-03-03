BlackRock Inc. Has $248.69 Million Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of ShockWave Medical worth $248,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

SWAV opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.92.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $245,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,468.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $324,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,166,820. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.86.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.