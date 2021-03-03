BlackRock Inc. Has $243.60 Million Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,564,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.29% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $243,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after buying an additional 179,930 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

NYSE:WDR opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

