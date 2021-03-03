BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,451,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $264,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,559 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 559,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 483,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 348,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

