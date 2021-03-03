BlackRock Inc. Buys 201,430 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $240,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $7,702,809.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,076,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,098,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,670 shares of company stock worth $31,631,982. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

COLM opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.54. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.