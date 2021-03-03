BlackRock Inc. Acquires 531,429 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.91% of American Assets Trust worth $260,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. Also, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAT opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

