BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,578,370 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578,370 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $257,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 733,495 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 706,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,698,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 86,611 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,160.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 393,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 375,856 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on SQM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

