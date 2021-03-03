BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BGY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. 3,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,331. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

