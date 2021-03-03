BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. 1,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

