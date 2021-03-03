BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of CII traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,635. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $18.92.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
