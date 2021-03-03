BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of CII traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,635. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

