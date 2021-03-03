BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,757. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $15.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

