BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,757. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $15.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
