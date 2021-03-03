Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Black Hills stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

