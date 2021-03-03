BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,394 shares of company stock worth $5,598,494. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

