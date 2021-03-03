BitForex Token Hits Market Cap of $13.28 Million (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One BitForex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitForex Token has a total market cap of $13.28 million and $436,750.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00059932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00813131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00029534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BF is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,264,016,954 tokens. The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

