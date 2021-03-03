BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Canaccord Genuity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s previous close.

BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

BMRN opened at $77.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 127,295 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

