Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Up 9.8%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 956,155 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 948,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $322.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $609,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,709.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $546,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,755.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,668. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

