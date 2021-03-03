Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Announces Earnings Results

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. 39,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,941. The firm has a market cap of $302.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $609,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,709.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $546,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,755.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,668. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.