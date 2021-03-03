BiFi (BIFI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.39 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. BiFi has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.00274564 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00073604 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,165.97 or 0.02412373 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004308 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,799,183 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

