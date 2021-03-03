BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 3,900 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 203,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

