B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 148,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,103. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

BGS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

