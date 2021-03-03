B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

B&G Foods stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.12. 146,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

