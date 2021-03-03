Best Buy Co., Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $102.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,541,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.