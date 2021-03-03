Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.