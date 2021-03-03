Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 45,657 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,657 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 712,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,785,000 after purchasing an additional 552,450 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,624,000 after purchasing an additional 471,407 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,026,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,992,000 after purchasing an additional 383,938 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,773,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,771,000 after purchasing an additional 257,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,200,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.