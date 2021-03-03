Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,951 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after buying an additional 3,721,435 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after buying an additional 2,948,292 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,509,000 after buying an additional 814,389 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in Schlumberger by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 691,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,314,000 after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.