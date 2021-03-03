Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average of $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

