Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 4,884 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,224 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,473 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 1,677,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2,189.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

