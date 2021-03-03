Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 37 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 45,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $521.25 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $550.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $488.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,487 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,951 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

