Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,924,000 after purchasing an additional 259,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,104,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after purchasing an additional 379,387 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,728 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,467 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $178.18 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.