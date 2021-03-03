Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NLLSF. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Nel ASA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,753. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

