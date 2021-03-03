Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.21. 19,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,811. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.63.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.