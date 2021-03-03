Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

BDX stock traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $241.72. 11,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,598. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.48 and a 200-day moving average of $244.01.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

