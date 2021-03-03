Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of -64.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.