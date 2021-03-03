Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Reduces Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $158.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $173.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

